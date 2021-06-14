Turkish mobster Sedat Peker was released by the United Arab Emirates police today, after being summoned for interrogation.

Turkish media outlets reported this morning that Peker was detained, after publishing massively watched video messages accusing people close to Erdogan of crimes and corruption.

Peker became notorious in Macedonia after he stayed in the country for several months at the end of 2020 and in early 2021, under apparent protection of the Zaev regime which also issued him a Macedonian identity card under a false name.

Peker was eventually extradited from Macedonia, but to Kosovo, not Turkey, and he resumed his criminal activities from the Balkans before apparently moving to Dubai. In one of his videos, Peker discussed his stay in Macedonia and said that he met with “the leader of that country, in his home” – apparently meaning Zoran Zaev.