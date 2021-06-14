Macedonia definitely seemed like a more than even competitor during its first European Championship game against Austria yesterday, but the post-match break-down of the statistics reveals a different story.

Macedonia came back from behind once, to even the score 1:1, but took two goals in the final 20 minutes for Austria to score a 3:1 win. The teams were even on technique, but the Austrians were clearly better physically prepared and that carried the day in the end.

Five Austrian players ran over 10 kilometers, and Alaba was just under 10 kilometers.

On the Macedonian side, only Ademi, Elmas and Darko Velkovski did the same. Furthermore, Macedonia managed only two shots within goal, while Austria had seven. Macedonia gained no corner kicks – while Austria had four.