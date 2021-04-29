The Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska does not expect that without a partner on the other side and with a technical government, as she stated, a turnaround is possible in terms of relations with Bulgaria regarding our country’s EU membership. But what we need to do by June, she stressed, is to remind everyone that we have fulfilled our obligations and expect the same type of commitment and consistency from the EU.

There are some responsibilities that do not depend on us. We cannot elect the Bulgarian government and we cannot create the negotiator on the other side. We cannot predict what we cannot influence, said Minister Sekerinska on Thursday.

According to her, in the past period we have shown that one rule always applies, finish your work, so that nothing can happen because of your omissions, and as a state, she underlined, we have shown that.