Four billion people across the globe are seeking vaccines. Almost all NATO members are facing this problem. Some EU members want to sue manufacturers for not delivering the required quantities, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said in an interview with TV Sitel.

She said that it will be crucial to get vaccines against Covid-19 that can be trusted, in which our citizens will have confidence, but also quantities that will meet the needs.

She also pointed out that the problem with the lack of vaccines neither lies in the EU, nor in NATO, nor in the countries, but in demand overwhelming production.

