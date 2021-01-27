Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev made an ironic and mocking remark regarding today’s announcement by Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that students in the country will have the option to learn Serbian language in school, BGNES reported.

Will Prime Minister Zaev extend such congratulation to the Bulgarians in Macedonia on the occasion of the Bulgarian holiday? asks the MEP.

He also wrote the message that he expects Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to send to the Bulgarians on the occasion of the National Day of the Bulgarians in the Republic of Macedonia.