Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev made an ironic and mocking remark regarding today’s announcement by Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that students in the country will have the option to learn Serbian language in school, BGNES reported.
Will Prime Minister Zaev extend such congratulation to the Bulgarians in Macedonia on the occasion of the Bulgarian holiday? asks the MEP.
He also wrote the message that he expects Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to send to the Bulgarians on the occasion of the National Day of the Bulgarians in the Republic of Macedonia.
We go a step further and return the curricula for the Bulgarian language and culture class for which the curricula from third to sixth grade have already been approved, while the curricula for seventh, eighth and ninth grade are in the approval phase – unlike the time when Tito’s Yugoslav Communist Party abolished them in 1944. We remove from the textbooks all the passages in which the Bulgarians and Bulgaria are presented as Tatars-Mongols, occupiers, fascists and enemies of the Macedonians, he wrote mockingly.
