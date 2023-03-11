Andrey Kovatchev claims in the EP that Bulgaria saved the Jews, not that it sent them to Treblinka Balkans 11.03.2023 / 8:06 MEP Andrey Kovatchev in the European Parliament organizes meetings with parliamentarians in which he claims that Bulgaria saved the Jews from Macedonia and Bulgaria. The event was held on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. . Andrey Kovatchev Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 07.07.2021 Kovatchev briefed Jansa on Bulgaria’s position on starting negotiations with Macedonia Macedonia 27.01.2021 Andrey Kovatchev expects Zaev to return Bulgarian language class in schools in Macedonia Macedonia 19.09.2020 Kovatchev: There is no doubt that Goce Delcev was ethnic Bulgarian Balkans News EU Council gives Kosovo green light for visa-free travel Greek Transportation Minister Karamanlis resigns after deadly train disaster Dozens killed in a horrific train accident in Greece Bulgarian BTV filmed a documentary: Bulgarians are victims of violence in Macedonia BTV announces broadcast of a film entitled “Bulgarian in Macedonia” Putin with a message to the West: They played with people’s lives and destroyed Yugoslavia, Libya and Syria without conscience Iotova: If the Bulgarians are not included in the Constitution, there will be no negotiations Disaster: 18 Afghans found dead in an abandoned truck near Sofia .
