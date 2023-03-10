European Union countries have agreed on Thursday to allow Kosovo citizens to travel to the bloc without a visa, pending the formal approval by the European Parliament.

“Kosovo has made great efforts to improve its security and migration management and to align its visa policy with that of the EU,” said Swedish Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

Under the new rules which could apply from 2024, people with a Kosovo passport would be able to travel to the EU without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The European Parliament is expected to hold its final vote to approve the visa rules in April.

Source: dpa/MIA