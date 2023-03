Greek Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned yesterday, after the deadly train crash that killed over 40 passengers, most of them students, near the city of Larissa.

Human error is the likely cause of the tragedy, as the passenger train was put on the same track as a freight train. Flammable materials on the freight train caused a fireball that devastated the passenger carts.

Karamanlis is nephew of former Greek Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis.