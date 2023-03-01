A disastrous railway accident happened in Greece overnight, when a passenger and a freight train collided near Larissa. Three dozen passengers are reported killed and dozens more are injured.

Hospitals in the city are full of casualties and media outlets are reporting horrific testimonies from the survivors, who say that within seconds after the crash the passenger carts were on fire. The blaze raged on for hours, and dozens of firefighting teams were sent to contain it.

There were 350 passengers on the train and it is feared that the death toll will rise.