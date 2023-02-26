Bulgarian television BTV filmed a documentary entitled “Bulgarians in North Macedonia”. The documentary, as the TV says, was filmed in Ohrid, and its purpose is to prove that the Bulgarians in Macedonia face violence, which is connected to the last event with the beating of Hristijan Pendikov.

After the series of vandalism in North Macedonia and the beating of Hristijan Pendikov – the BTV crew is on its way to our southwestern neighbor to find out – is there hatred towards Bulgarians there. We will meet with several men – born and raised in North Macedonia, but they say they are Bulgarians, and therefore victims of violence.