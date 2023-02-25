The Bulgarian BTV has announced the broadcast of a film titled “Bulgarian in Macedonia” for today.

The announcement does not say whether it is a documentary, but according to published excerpts, it contains testimonies of citizens of Macedonia who declare themselves Bulgarian, including Hristijan Pendikov, the secretary of the Bulgarian club in Ohrid “Tsar Boris III”.

After the series of vandalism in Macedonia and the beating of Hristijan Pendikov – the BTV crew is on its way to our southwestern neighbor to find out – is there hatred towards Bulgarians there. We will introduce you to several men – born and raised in Macedonia, but they say that they are Bulgarians, and therefore victims of violence, says BTV’s announcement.

For the first time, it says, two brothers from Ohrid who were detained after the attack on Pendikov will speak publicly.

According to the announcement, the film was shot by a reporter and a cameraman.