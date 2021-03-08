Imer Selmani said Monday on TV Telma that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev made the offer for a broad government in haste.

Only after 2-3 days after confirming the confidence in the Parliament, the Prime Minister rushed to offer a broad government, which was neither understood nor accepted. Why did such a serious offer happen so in haste? I think that the source of the offer lies in the very basis and the great desire of the Prime Minister to have reconciliation in the base, which he called a society for all. Unfortunately, it does not find fertile ground in the Balkans, when we have such a division in society. The desire for a society for all was given by the Prime Minister insufficiently thought out, said Selmani.