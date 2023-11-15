Jeton Shaqiri, the minister of science and education, invited all teachers with feedback on the history textbook to sign up as reviewers so they could help with the textbook’s development and have their opinions taken into consideration. In order to go on to the next stage, which will involve printing and distribution, Shaqiri revealed today that the Ministry of Education and Culture has reached out to all pertinent faculties to request that professors examine the materials. However, as of right now, no reviewers have been registered.In reference to the seventh-grade curriculum, Shaqiri restated that it was delivered to the Ministry of Education within the mandated timeframe. Because they were submitted considerably earlier than the sixth grade programs, which is what caused the textbooks to be late this year, he stated that the call for authors of the seventh grade textbooks will be open starting tomorrow.