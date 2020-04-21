The general curfew is expected to be made shorter, starting at 19h and ending at 5 in the morning, the Committee for infectious diseases proposed to the Government today. Additionally, the total weekend lockdowns will be abandoned in favor of a curfew that will start at 13h on Saturday and last until 5h on Monday.

If approved, this will be a significant relaxation of the measures put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, the Committee proposed that all citizsens wear masks and other protective gear whenever outside and indoors, where there is no possibility to keep everybody at a distance of two meters apart.

The elderly and the youth will remain separate – the former category of citizens will be allowed outside between 8h and 12h and the latter – between 13h and 16h.

The bans on public gathering remain in place. Citizens are required to keep distance when in public spaces and stay in groups of no more than two.

The regulation on wearing masks apply in all closed public spaces, such as supermarkets, banks, post offices, hospitals… and in open spaces such as farmers’ markets where people can’t keep a distance of over two meters. Masks need to be worn in cars as well, unless all commuters in the car are members of the same family and live together anyway. If no masks, citizens can wear scarves or similar covering of the mouth and the nose.