Professor and MP Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has officially declared her candidacy for the presidency, nominated by VMRO-DPMNE, following the collection of the required 30 signatures by the party’s lawmakers.

The confirmation of Siljanovska-Davkova’s candidacy is expected to take place during the upcoming VMRO-DPMNE convention, after which it will be submitted to the State Election Commission.

Explaining her decision to run for president, Siljanovska-Davkova pointed to the substantial support she received in the past elections, garnering approximately 380,000 votes from party members, followers, and citizens alike. She expressed her intention to collect an additional 10,000 signatures to ensure equal standing with other candidates and to appeal for support from individuals not aligned with any political ideology or party.

If elected as the head of state, Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized her commitment to appointing the most qualified candidates for positions such as the Constitutional Court, Judicial Council, and ambassadors.

In addressing her approach to governance, she stated, “You should also not be surprised if you see me leading a protest of marginalized groups, or in Parliament to seek solutions and create public policies.”

Siljanovska-Davkova outlined citizen offices as one of her priorities, aiming to bridge the gap between the presidency and the people. She expressed a departure from the traditional presidential distance, emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement. Referring to the idea of citizen offices proposed by former president Ivanov, she pledged to treat citizens as individuals, acknowledging them as the source of her sovereignty.

Highlighting the need for a female dimension in politics, Siljanovska-Davkova called for consensus across party lines, ethnicities, religions, and other backgrounds. She underscored the necessity for significant reforms in the presidential role, advocating for the inclusion of women in key positions and stressing the importance of the rule of law and radical changes in the value system for the progress of Macedonia.