MP Gordana Siljanovska Davkova addressed Wednesday VMRO-DPMNE event in the municipality of Karpos, emphasizing that we have an overproduction of laws and legal illusionism reigns in this country with this government.

If we do not have strong institutions then we will not have good laws. We do not have institutions, let alone not good institutions. Legal illusionism reigns in this country, with this government. We currently have almost 5,890 laws imagine, passed in 30 years. People think that by producing regulations, norms, they will solve problems. Our laws do not solve general issues, general problems, but personal and collective ones. That is why they are paper, that is why they are not passed in a regular procedure, they are usually passed in an shortened procedure, in order to avoid the debate, to avoid the inclusive model misusing the “European flag” procedure, stressed Siljanovska Davkova.