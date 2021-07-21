In a statement before tonight’s party event in the municipality of Karpos, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said regarding the date of the local elections that the practice of violating the Constitution should be stopped because the date for local elections is defined by the Constitution.

Regarding the date of the elections, this is not a topic that we will talk about on the green market, this is a topic that is defined by the Constitution and we really need to stop the practice of violating the Constitution, we should behave as the Constitution defines, and we should apply what is defined by the Constitution. If the Constitution says that the mandate of mayors and councils is four years, then after four years we should have the first round of mayors and councilors. So this should not be a topic for daily politics, the Constitution is clear. As the Constitution says, I call on Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to practically schedule the elections as defined by the Constitution, said Mickoski.