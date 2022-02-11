The DUI party keeps rotating 20 to 30 people to all its positions in the Government, despite their failures, said VMRO-DPMNE representative Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, as the Parliament voted to approve the new deputy ministers. Ten of the 16 deputy ministers are ethnic Albanians, most of them coming from the DUI party.

When it comes to the DUI party, you will see that for 20 years, the same 20 to 30 people are there, often swapping positions between themselves. We are talking about a tremendous concentration of power and we must consider whether this is proper. One of the candidates was Justice Minister, Constitutional court justice, Ombudsperson and finally a prosecutor. That’s impossible, Siljanovska said.

An oddity in the list is the Foreign Ministry, which was never led by ethnic Albanians, until the 2020 appointment of Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister. Fatmire Isaki, his deputy, remains in this position, making it an all-Albanian led Ministry at a time when Macedonia is engaged in difficult negotiations with Bulgaria over the Macedonian national identity – an issue that obviously concerns ethnic Macedonians far more than ethnic Albanians