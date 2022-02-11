With 63 votes in favor and 35 opposed, the Parliament voted in 16 deputy ministers for the Kovacevski Government. Ten of them are ethnic Albanians, mostly from the DUI party.

An oddity in the list is the Foreign Ministry, which was never led by ethnic Albanians, until the 2020 appointment of Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister. Fatmire Isaki, his deputy, remains in this position, making it an all-Albanian led Ministry at a time when Macedonia is engaged in difficult negotiations with Bulgaria over the Macedonian national identity – an issue that obviously concerns ethnic Macedonians far more than ethnic Albanians