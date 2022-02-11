VMRO-DPMNE will hold a meeting on Sunday in the Macedonian Philharmonics, where the party will present its work over the past 100 days after its candidates won the key cities and municipalities across the country.

“Changes that bring the future” is the title of the event and it will include remarks from party leader Hristijan Mickoski and other top party officials. Round tables will include discussions on the state of the municipalities left over by the SDSM officials, European practices in local self-government and youth activism.