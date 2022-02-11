Delegations from Bulgaria and Macedonia will be on board the first direct Sofia – Skopje passenger flight that is landing this morning.

The line should be made permanent in March, operated by the Bulgarian Gulliver company. Introducing a direct link between the two capitals is one of the steps meant to improve relations between the two countries.

Transportation ministers from both countries, Blagoj Bocvarski and Nikolaj Sabev, met in Sofia yesterday and will fly to Skopje on board the plane. This will be followed by what are expected to be more difficult discussions on political issues in Skopje.