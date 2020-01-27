Professor Gordana Siljanovska wrote a post status on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Today is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. I would like to point out a few things about the insults toward the highly educated Minister Rasela Mizrahi. There has never been antisemitism in Macedonia. In fact, the Holocaust is embedded in our identity. More than 7,000 of Macedonia’s Jews were deported to Treblinka, including the minister’s family. We should be pleased when they refer to themselves as Macedonian Jews, when they say that there was no antisemitism on Macedonian soil. In fact, the Jews are part of the Macedonian identity. We had a Jewish neighborhood, we also had a Holocaust Museum, there were and there are synagogues. Jews should be in the preamble to the Constitution. Sometimes the number of presence is irrelevant, Siljanovska wrote on Facebook.