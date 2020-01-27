Following today’s testimony by prosecutor Lile Stefanova, SDSM MP Hari Lokvenec said that the “Racket” case was in fact bribery. He pointed out that today’s events were the best evidence that there were indications of bribery, and that the “Empire” case had been deliberately destroyed by bribing prosecutors.

Businessman Orce Kamcev reacted to his statement, calling on MP Lokvenec to come to him and hear some of the evidence of the staged “Empire” case, in order to see for himself whether it was racketeering or bribery.