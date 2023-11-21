Over the past weekend, Customs Administration officials at border crossings Tabanovce, Bogorodica, and Blace intercepted undeclared goods valued at 500,000 denars. This included 33 watches, 2.7 kg of silver jewelry, and 160 pieces of clothing. This intervention prevented approximately 150,000 denars in customs duty evasion, as highlighted in a press release.

At the Tabanovce-Serbia border, agents discovered 160 pieces of undeclared clothing hidden aboard a bus traveling from Belgrade to Skopje. Similarly, at the Bogorodica-Greece border, a couple attempted to smuggle 2.7 kilograms of silver jewelry. The jewelry was concealed within clothing in suitcases, along with receipts found in their vehicle.

Additionally, at the Blace-Kosovo border, 33 watches were found concealed in black bags behind the passenger seat of a car. Misdemeanor charges were filed against the individuals involved in the smuggling of watches and clothing.

Regarding the silver jewelry, a criminal charge was filed against the smugglers, resulting in the confiscation of their vehicle along with the jewelry. Furthermore, they were issued a fine amounting to 2,500 euros, as stated in the release.