The two privately owned bus companies that are protesting in downtown Skopje are reducing the scope of their blockade that crippled the capital. Instead of blocking three key intersections, as they did for over a week, the blockade will be reduced to one location – in front of the city hall of Skopje.

The companies blame the city and Mayor Danela Arsovska for not paying them for their services, accumulating over a million EUR in debt. Arsovska responded that they are welcome to try their luck in court and began the process to elect new service providers, who will work alongside the city managed JSP company.

Buses will be removed from the Mavrovka and Crven Krst intersections, the first one near the main university campus and the latter – connecting the large Aerodrom and Kisela Voda districts with the center of the city.