SDSM led by Zoran Zaev demanded snap elections so that the country could deal with the coronavirus and a possible second wave. Snap elections took place, but instead of moving towards the rapid formation of the Parliament and the Government, deadlines were awaited.

Such was the case with the Parliament’s constitutive session. Instead of taking place in the first two or three days after the announcement of the final results by the SEC, they were waiting for the constitutional deadline of 20 days.

It remains to be seen whether this practice will be followed by President Stevo Pendarovski, who has ten days from today to entrust the mandate for government formation.

Although Article 90 of the Constitution states that he entrusts the mandate to the party or parties that will have a majority in Parliament, it remains to be seen what if after today’s session no party has a majority in Parliament.

He has two options, to give the mandate to the party that won the most votes in the election so that it can try to form a government in the next 20 days or to hold meetings with the leaders and they convince him that they can get the 61 MPs necessary to form a government.