Road crews were able to clear some of the main mountain passes from the snow that keeps falling since Sunday morning.

After initial bans for movement by heavy trucks, the Gjavato mountain pass between Bitola and Ohrid, and the road between Struga and the Albanian border crossing of Kafasan have been cleared. Since early this morning, the Pletvar pass between that connects Prilep to the A1 highway has also been cleared. And several avalanches that covered up the Debar – Zirovnica road have been cleared, allowing passage to the Mavrovo ski resort.