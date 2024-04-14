An SDSM party activist in rudely insulted presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova – in front of President Stevo Pendarovski.

During a rally in Kumanovo, the activist was riling up the crowd, and said “about the other candidate, that they are promoting so much, let me tell you, you can’t make a grandma into a bride”. The remarks were welcomed with laughter from the crowd and from the SDSM spokeswoman leading the event, while Pendarovski still hasn’t addressed the behavior of his activist.

👎 Многу ниско од Пендаровски што нарачува ваков јавен говор на омраза кон Проф.Силјаноска, преку омаловажување на жената преку возраста.

И кога очекуваш изборен пораз, треба да бидеш достоинствен и човечен. Борбата за рамноправност меѓу жените и мажите не е само парола❗️ pic.twitter.com/8wCNAwwnWO — Antonio Macedonian (@AMiloshoski) April 14, 2024

SDSM has been trying to attack Siljanovska on her age. Pendarovski’s supporters would share pictures of her at a rally taken at an awkward moment, trying to make her look tired and unenergetic. But the rudeness and the tone of this latest attack is the worst such comment so far in the campaign.