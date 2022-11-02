The Post Agency restored the monopoly on transporting letters under 50 grams to the Macedonian Post Office for a price of 25 denars (almost half a euro) per letter. Private postal and carrier services will have to charge 62.5 denars – about one euro – for the same service.

The measure is meant to support to badly performing state owned Post Office. The Government is hoping to sell it off, especially after the fraudulent collapse of its main banking partner – the Eurostandard Bank, but it also hopes to improve its finances before looking for a seller.