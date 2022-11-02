The union of the Skopje water and sewage company “Vodovod” today voted to go into strike. The reason is mistreatment of workers by the newly appointed manager of the company Marijanco Mitovski, who was named to this post by Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska.

This is the first time the crucial public company has decided to go into strike. The latest blow was the loss of public healthcare insurance for the workers, as the company continues to suffer from poor management.

It’s still not clear when will the workers go into strike. The union still demands that Mitovski resigns.