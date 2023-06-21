The US Department of State has designated Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko as generally ineligible for entry into the United States due to his involvement in significant corruption.

“While serving as Struga’s mayor, Merko misappropriated funds and interfered with judicial and other public processes, damaging the public’s faith in Macedonia’s democratic institutions and officials. Today’s action sends a message that the United States stands with Macedonia to foster stability through the strengthening of democratic institutions and addressing rule of law deficiencies. This designation reaffirms the commitment of the United States to combat corruption, which harms the public interest, hampers countries’ economic prosperity, and curtails the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of their people,” says Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in the press statement.

The Department is also designating Merko’s wife, Shpresa, and three adult children, Genc, Nazmije, and Drenushe as ineligible for entry into the United States.