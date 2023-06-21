A pneumonia as a consequence of Covid-19 caused inflammation of the heart muscle, which led to an infarct is the reason for the death of the 5-year old Jana Hristovska from Bitola, reads the forensic report, denying any doctors’ mistake or connection between the death and the infusion the little Jana received immediately before she died.

Jana died on March 22 in the Bitola Hospital after receiving infusion for the high temperature, and her parents claim that after the intervention, her blood sugar went from 9 to 19 units.

Parents also say that they will engage foreign expertise, because they don’t trust the local forensics’ report. Their lawyer, janaki Mitrovski, says that the data on the Covid-19 and the time of death do not coincide, so he will demand seizure of the hospital’s computers containing the data on Jana’s treatment.