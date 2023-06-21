The authorities avoid confirming the number of MPs from the parliamentarian majority that will vote for the introduction of the Bulgarians in the Constitution..

While the PM Kovachevski labors to convince the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to support the constitutional amendments, and the MoFA Bujar Osmani and the Vice-PM Bijan Marichikj claim that they hold parallel talks with each opposition MP separately, A1on daily discovers that ruling parties’ MPs wont vote for the amendments.

A1on sources say that two of the SDSM MPs won’t raise their hands in support of the amendments, and the position of the so-called “Fiery Group” in DUI is still unclear. The opposition ethnic Albanian parties BESA and Alternative already stated they will vote only if their demands for better treatment of the Albanian language in the Constitution are accepted.