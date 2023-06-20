As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani held meetings Tuesday with Alicia Kearns, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the House of Commons; with Martin Vickers, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Macedonia and trade envoy for the Western Balkans; the Group’s Deputy Chair Baroness Barker, and MP Wendy Morton, former Minister for Europe.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meetings Osmani expressed gratitude over the cordial and continued British support which reflects the highly developed and partner relations between the two countries 30 years after their establishment.

“We highly value the UK’s support in strengthening parliamentary democracy in Macedonia, in key areas such as the rule of law, building up the capacities of the judiciary and the security sector, fight against corruption, gender issues,” said Osmani, noting that the country is committed to fulfilling the EU membership criteria.

Оsmani briefed his hosts about the constitutional amendments process, with the expectations that it will be completed by the end of the year, enabling the country to resume its EU accession talks.

According to the Ministry, at the meeting, opinions were exchanged over the current situation in the Western Balkans, and it was stressed that the United Kingdom’s focus on the region is of exceptional significance when it comes to a stable and prosperous Balkans.

On Tuesday, Osmani also held a meeting with Nick Katsaras, the Director General for Russia and Ukraine at the National Security Secretariat in the British Government, during which they spoke about OSCE’s role in protecting the fragile European security architecture. Osmani in his function as Chairperson of the Organization, spoke about the planned activities, as well as the upcoming challenges calling for a joint response.

The Foreign Minister will conclude his visit to Great Britain with a meeting with the British Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, Stuart Peach.