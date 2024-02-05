University students are set to stage a protest on Monday in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, highlighting the injustices they face and expressing dissatisfaction with the Ministry’s inefficiency.

The students aim to voice their discontent regarding the delayed disbursement of scholarships, late issuance of transportation vouchers, delayed payments related to agreements for retroactive scholarship payments, and concerns about the subsidized student meal program.

According to the protesting students, there is a pressing need for improved efficiency within the institution. They cite non-compliance with set deadlines and a lack of coordination between various departments as contributing factors to their grievances. The protest is being organized by the Student Union at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje (UKIM), in collaboration with other student unions from UKIM, including those from the University St. Clement of Ohrid in Bitola, Goce Delchev University in Shtip, Mother Teresa University in Skopje, American University of Europe – FON, and the American College. The scheduled time for the protest is 2 pm.

Offering support for the students and their demands, the Organization for Dialogue and Affirmation of High School Students and University Students (ODASS) issued a press release. In this statement, the organization urged institutions to address concerns related to student dormitories, meals, scholarships, and other pertinent issues. Furthermore, ODASS emphasized the importance of consulting all student assemblies when resolving these matters.