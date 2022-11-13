The student youth movement “Student Resistance” announces a peaceful student protest which, according to the announcement on Facebook, will be held on Monday at 4 pm in front of the Parliament under the motto “Stop the destruction of the student standard”.

In the “Student Resistance” announcement, it is written that through the protest they will demand the withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the Law on Student Standards, the equalization of scholarships with the higher amount, the exemption of students from the Government’s anti-crisis measures for rationalization and saving electricity and improvement of conditions and immediate rehabilitation where is necessary for student dormitories.

For decades, student from Macedonia has been a victim of bad policies and institutional passivity. It is high time to stand up against the destruction of the student standard. Therefore, it is time for student resistance!, states Student Resistance.