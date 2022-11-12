Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov commented on the attempt to cancel the ad for air traffic controllers because there were not enough party “kids”.
He believes that air traffic controllers, professionals of high integrity, prevented an attempt at partisanship in this extremely responsible and stressful profession.
They saved the honor of the house, their profession and the safety of flying over the Macedonian sky because they united against the abuse of political power. They deserve enormous civic respect and support. Let this rare victory of professionalism over clientelism be an inspiration to all of us who believe that Macedonia can and must be different. For the shameful attempt to cancel the ad because “nobody’s” candidates were chosen, the management must bear responsibility and be fired, he said.
