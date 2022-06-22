Ahead of today’s vote of confidence in the government of Kiril Petkov and at the beginning of the EU Summit at which it is to be decided for the start of negotiations with Macedonia, another lie of the Macedonian state leadership came to light.

It was revealed by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and the French Secretary of State Clément Beaune. He emphasized that France and the European Commission are in constant contact with the authorities in Skopje.

Dimitrov presented similar information. He was even more direct and said that the government of Kovacevski and SDSM were involved in creating the French proposal.

This exposes the claims of Kovacevski, and especially Osmani, that they have not yet received the proposal, so they cannot state their position and forward it to the Parliament for consideration.