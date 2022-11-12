Citizenship is issued based on the approval of several state institutions, and the Ukrainian politician’s citizenship had positive opinions from all relevant institutions, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski pointed out today.

During the issuance of that citizenship, all positive opinions were obtained from all relevant institutions in accordance with the procedure. Based on those positive opinions, the Government made a decision to grant citizenship, Kovacevski said in response to a question about why citizenship was granted to a Ukrainian politician accused of embezzlement, after the opening of the First National Food and Beverage Fair in the City Park in Skopje.

It is normal, he added, as a government to request other investigations to see if there is any other information that should be taken into consideration.