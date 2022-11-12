The steering board of M-NAV has done a good thing by closing the ad for air traffic controllers the way it was started and evaluated by the Danish experts, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said Saturday after three days ago the “SDK.mk” news portal announced that three members of the steering board want to dispute the call because among the eight candidates who passed the exam and were selected for the training by a Danish company that won the tender, were not the children of the members of steering board and DUI officials who applied.

In today’s statement, answering the question of what the government will do about the developments with the competition, the prime minister said that during the last week he called the three directors from M-NAV to come and report to the government session.