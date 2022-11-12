The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals that the initiative for the Venice Commission to rule on the adopted amendments to the Law on Associations is his, because, as he says, we must not damage the image of a country that prides itself on respecting human rights. Bulgaria is starting a serious campaign in the European institutions regarding the new Law, therefore, as he says, we need all opinions about its justification.

At today’s briefing at the MFA, Osmani referred to the two-day visit to Sofia.

He says that he was on a mission of preventive diplomacy because he thinks that the atmosphere and communication with Sofia have been disturbed lately.

He informed about the meetings held in Sofia, with Prime Minister Galab Donev, with the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Milkov and the meetings with almost all the leaders of the parliamentary political parties in the Republic of Bulgaria. At the meetings with almost all the political actors, the head of Macedonian diplomacy got a positive impression about the future of our relations, and specific conclusions were agreed upon.