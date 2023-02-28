Citizens who have offered their vehicles for sale are warned about a group of resellers who are apparently running a scam.

According to media reports, citizens in Skopje have had situations where they would try to sell cheap, old cars, only to have a group of people come over in expensive vehicles to inspect the offered car. The group would usually try to undercut the sellers price by half, but also would go on inspecting other cars in the neighborhood. It’s not clear what the endgame of the group is but the suspicious behavior has drawn the attention of the authorities, who fear that this is a car stealing ring.