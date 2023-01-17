We fought against numerous obstructions from the government, with reduced subsidies and enormously high electricity bills. But it is our obligation to work and find a solution to the problems, says the mayor of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole in his address in the “Changes in action” campaign organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

Vladev said that even 90 percent of the planned projects were implemented last year, and he thanked the citizens for the ideas, stressing that a large part of them are real and will be implemented with the budget for 2023.

In one year, we realized over 90 percent of what was planned. We asphalted streets worth 25 million denars, built a balloon hall that will serve the youngest worth 9 million denars, and we also have the most modern fire station, and we also acquired two fire engines for the needs of our firefighters worth 120 thousand euros. We made the budget for 2023 together with the citizens, your ideas have been translated into projects that will be implemented, he said.

Vladev added that the year 2023 will be the year of infrastructure boom because, as he said, VMRO-DPMNE is a party that always works for the interest of the people.

The president of the party Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that the approach of VMRO-DPMNE is from the people for the people and that is how it will run Macedonia.

Our approach is from the people for the people. This is how we plan to run the municipality. This is how VMRO-DPMNE will run Macedonia. Both the municipalities and the state exist for the people. You are the one who should be the center of attention. Your interests come first. That is our vow to you, Mickoski says.

Mickoski said that the citizens of Sveti Nikole will receive a new park with a pump track, equipment for developing motor skills, as well as a new children’s corner, with complete lighting and arrangement with modern urban equipment worth 7.5 million denars.