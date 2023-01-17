The Alliance for Albanians may join the ruling coalition but if it does not, a snap election should be held, party leader Arben Taravari said in an interview with TV21 Monday evening.

Taravari leaves room for two options, one of which he says, following the suggestion of the international factor that it is not time for elections and that constitutional amendments are important for the progress of the country, and if AA membership requires it, then they will probably join the Government.

Another option is to hold elections immediately.

There is a possibility to join the Government. There is no specific offer, but we are in constant communication. You see how it is in the Parliament. I think we are 60-60. The Parliament cannot create a majority without the help of Alliance. If we do not join the Government, then elections should be held. There is no other solution. However, constitutional amendments are a priority for us and that is why we are ready to join the Government to help the process, Taravari said.

Regarding the relationship of the Alliance for Albanians with the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, he said that currently, the two parties are distant, although there is some level of communication between the deputies.

He says that there were attempts a few years ago for cooperation with VMRO-DPMNE, even the leader of the party Hristijan Mickoski himself expressed regret for the events of April 27, but in the last year, VMRO-DPMNE returned to the national rhetoric and became similar to Levica.