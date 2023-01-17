OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani has met with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, and reaffirmed the position that Russia is violating the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law and human rights with its aggression in Ukraine.

We took over the OSCE Chairmanship during the worst security and geopolitical crisis since World War II. However, we will devote ourselves to finding diplomatic solutions, regardless of how complicated the situation on the ground is, Osmani said, adding that as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, he will intensify communications with all Ukrainian authorities regarding the possibility of returning the OSCE mission to Ukraine.