Documents appeared on social media showing that the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, bought a family house in one of the more expensive parts of Skopje, Karpos Municipality, for an incredibly low sum of 576 euros per square meter. In this part of Skopje, the price per square meter for an apartment is at least 1400 euros and for a house even higher.

In the tweet sharing the official information from the website of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Taravari gets a direct question to which there is still no answer.

Is the price realistic, when and from whom did Mr. Arben Taravari buy the house?

House details

Karpos, Skopje

Area: 261m2

Price: €150,475

Square: €576

Acquisition by purchase agreement:

Comparison in Arben Taravari title deeds

The salary of the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, as the mayor of Gostivar is around 1000 euros.