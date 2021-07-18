The temporary border crossing point has been opened between Strezimir in Macedonia and Restelica in Kosovo for the use of the local residents.

The event was attended by Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and his Kosovo counterpart Xhelal Sveçla and the Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo Emilija Rexhepi.

The border crossing pint located on the mountain Korab will be open until September 1 this year from 8 am to 8 pm.

The same rules will apply for crossing the border as at other border crossings, ie a valid travel document (passport or ID card).