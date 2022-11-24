Brutal violence against a 10-month-old baby took place in a kindergarten in Gevgelija. Director Elizabeta Stefanovska, appointed by Minister Jovana Trencovska, is silent and hiding the incident, MP Angelina Petkova accused at a press conference.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, a brutal incident took place in the kindergarten “Cvetovi” in Gevgelija, a 10-month-old baby ended up in the general hospital in Gevgelija with severe physical injuries and a head hematoma. The director of the kindergarten, Elizabeta Stefanovska, who was appointed by Jovana Trencovska, tried to cover up the scandal, instead of taking sanctioning actions and reporting the case to the police station in Gevgelija, Petkova said.

She added that the case was reported to the police the day after by the parents.

Elizabeta Stefanovska is the director of the kindergarten “Cvetovi”. And in order for her to remain the director of the kindergarten as a staff member of the Social Democratic Union, despite the large number of operational failures, Minister Jovana Trencovska takes away the credentials for the kindergartens in the territory of the Gevgelija Municipality from the mayor Andon Saramandov. Although Stefanovska’s mandate has ended, it has been extended by Minister Trencovska. Trencovska takes away his credentials so that the directors of the Social Democratic Union can continue to hold their positions while the conditions in the kindergartens are getting worse, says Petkova.

The injuries sustained by the 10-month-old baby are serious, she adds, stressing that there must be a reaction and responsibility.