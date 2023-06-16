It is a special day for the region and the entire Macedonia. Here, in Vatasha, 12 young people were bestially murdered by the Bulgarian fascist occupier during the WW2, and that is an event that should unite us all. That is an event that we must never forget, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE said on Friday, on the occasion of marking the 80th anniversary of the crime.

“I am aware that large number of people active in the politics today are prepared to forget even events like this one, just to further their political ambitions and stay another day in the office, as they they did many times before. But, the memory of these is people is eternal and can’t be deleted. There is only one fact: the Bulgarian fascist occupiers shoot 12 young people in Vatasha”, he said.