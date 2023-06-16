Following the adoption of the resolution for Support of Macedonia in the German Bundestag, the Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev, a renown right-wing politician and negator of Macedonians, was first to react in his recognizable, offensive style.

“The problem, or more precisely the weird phenomenon when a country begs another country to admit the existence of Macedonian language, culture, and identity is extraordinary! I have never herd of a similar phenomenon on our entire planet, for a state to be so insecure in its identity, language, and culture to have to beg other countries to support that notion by a political decision”, Kovachev said.